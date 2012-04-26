PARIS, April 26 Areva, the world's
biggest maker of nuclear reactors, posted a 2.4 percent rise in
first-quarter revenues thanks to growth in its mining business
and the services it provides to run nuclear reactors.
Revenues reached 2.03 billion euros ($2.68 billion) in the
quarter and were up 1.3 percent on a like-for-like basis
compared to the same period a year ago, the French
state-controlled company said in a statement on Thursday.
Areva's order backlog grew 3.7 percent to 45.1 billion euros
at the end of March against last year's first quarter, when
Japan's nuclear disaster began put a damper on booming demand
for nuclear energy. The backlog slipped 1 percent from the end
of December.
($1 = 0.7559 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)