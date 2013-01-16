PARIS Jan 16 Negotiations about the sale of two
French nuclear reactors to India are at an advanced stage and
Indian authorities are keen to start using French nuclear
technology, reactor builder Areva said on Wednesday.
A deal with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited
(NPCIL) would be a major breakthrough for Areva, which has been
embarrassed by cost overruns and long delays at two EPR reactors
under construction in Finland and France.
"India always takes a little time to decide on major public
investments, but it is fair to say that the NPCIL is keen to
work with the EPR, as recent statements have shown," an Areva
spokesman told Reuters.
Indian Foreign Minister Salman Kurshid told French daily Le
Figaro on Friday that the nuclear agreement being negotiated
with Areva had reached "an advanced stage".
Khurshid added that security issues raised by Japan's 2011
Fukushima nuclear disaster would have an impact on the cost of
energy produced, but a final agreement was within reach.
He seemed to hint at a possible signature during a planned
state visit to India by French President Francois Hollande mid
February. Areva shares have risen about 5 percent following
Khurshid's comments.
The World Nuclear Association expects India's nuclear
capacity will grow fourfold to 20,000 megawatts by 2020 from
just under 5,000 MW today, making it the third-biggest market
after China and Russia.
The talks between Areva and the NPCIL are focused on
economic and technical issues, but most of the post-Fukushima
safety improvements to Areva's EPR reactor have been agreed upon
so the debate is now mostly focused on price.
The Areva spokesman said safety issues had been discussed
extensively between the Indian and French nuclear watchdogs and
between Areva and state-owned NPCIL, and that the changes made
to the EPR following the review are minor.
The third-generation European Pressurised Reactor (EPR),
conceived following the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, has a double
containment wall and a "core catcher" to contain core meltdown.
Its 1,600 megawatt capacity is the largest on the market.
Following the March 2011 Fukushima disaster, Areva has
improved the autonomy and resistance of the EPR's back-up
systems and added facilities to connect mobile back-up power.
Unlike many other nuclear projects where Areva is in the
running, the India bid is not a tender where Areva needs to
compete with other suppliers.
India, which is finalising the construction of a Russian
reactor, wants the EPR to diversify its nuclear technology and
is not negotiating with other potential suppliers.
Areva will not only sell the reactors but also the nuclear
fuel for the first 25 years of their working life.
The planned site for the EPR reactors in Jaitapur - on the
subcontinent's Arabian Sea coast, 400 km south of Bombay and 230
km north of Goa - could receive up to six nuclear reactors,
though at the moment only two EPRs are under consideration.
An agreement with NPCIL would be a major breakthrough for
Areva, which has been hit by delays and cost overruns for the
EPR reactor it is building in Olkiluoto, Finland.
The plant, being built by Areva and its partner Siemens
, was scheduled to start operations in 2009. Costs
were projected at 3 billion euros initially but have spiralled
to about 8.5 billion euros ($11 billion). A second EPR, built by
French utility EDF is also years behind schedule and
billions over price.
The two other EPRs under construction, in Taishan, China,
are on track.
In October, Czech group CEZ threw out Areva's
bid to expand the Temelin nuclear power plant, leaving U.S. and
Russian firms in the race, saying Areva failed to meet "crucial
requirements" in the tender. Areva is appealing that decision.
Areva CEO Luc Oursel said last month his firm still hopes to
sell 10 EPRs by the end of 2016.
