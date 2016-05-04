(Repeats with text unchanged to fix story link)

PARIS May 4 French Energy Minister Segolene Royal said initial tests on Areva-made components installed in French nuclear reactors were positive after France's ASN nuclear regulator said irregularities had been found.

Following the discovery of weak spots in the reactor vessel of the EPR reactor under construction in Flamanville, in France, nuclear energy group Areva launched a review of manufacturing procedures at its Creusot steel forging plant.

"I can tell you ... that the initial results are good, that is to say the components meet regulations. It is the documents that were badly prepared," Royal said in an interview with French radio RTL on Wednesday.

The regulator said it had been informed by Areva that its investigation had uncovered evidence of irregularities in about 400 components produced since 1965, of which some 50 are believed to be in use in French nuclear plants.

