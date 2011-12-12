PARIS Dec 12 French nuclear reactor maker Areva plans to cut 1,200 to 1,500 jobs in Germany, possibly as soon as next year, a trade union representative told Reuters on Monday.

Areva, which earlier announced a strategy review due to project delays, will also freeze hiring as well as salaries in France in 2012 but will not cut jobs, said Bruno Blanchon, head of the CGT's atomic energy division.

"There will be no job cuts but the group is not making any commitment to keep the workforce at its current level," he said.

Areva had not mentioned job cuts in its earlier statement.

