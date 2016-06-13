PARIS, June 13 Sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) has told French authorities it wants to sell its stake in nuclear group Areva, La Lettre de l'Expansion reported on Monday.

KIA is Areva's second-biggest shareholder with a 4.82 percent stake, according to ThomsonReuters data.

The newsletter said the Kuwaiti fund had complained that its investment in Areva, which is majority owned by the French government, was made based on incorrect company accounts.

French Industry Minister Emmanuel Macron declined to comment on the report.

Areva and KIA were not immediately available for comment.

KIA paid 600 million euros ($676 mln) for the stake in 2010, but since then Areva shares have plunged by about 90 percent as the firm's equity has been wiped out by years of losses. It will be rescued by a 5 billion euro state-funded capital increase and its nuclear reactor unit will be taken over by state-owned utility EDF later this year or early next year.

The French state holds about 87 percent of Areva's capital. ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Michel Rose and Andrew Torchia; Editing by Susan Fenton)