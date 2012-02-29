PARIS Feb 29 A Paris court on Wednesday
dismissed a request from former Areva head Anne
Lauvergeon to name an expert to examine the circumstances under
which the French nuclear group had ordered a probe into the
controversial takeover of Canadian miner UraMin.
UraMin is at the centre of a dispute between the ousted
chief executive and the state-owned group, which has withheld
Lauvergeon's 1.5 million euro ($2.01 million) severance pay and
written down most of the value of the $2.5 billion takeover it
made in 2007.
The report in March 2010 by Marc Eichinger, owner of small
French intelligence company Assistance Petroleum International
Capital (APIC), suggested the takeover may have been a scam.
The report emerged last year when Lauvergeon, known as
Atomic Anne, discovered another confidential report, written in
2011 by Alp Services, revealing her spouse had been spied upon
to see if he had "illegally benefited" from the acquisition.
No proof of fraud has been found. Lauvergeon filed a legal
complaint last year after she found the Alp Services report.
Areva welcomed the court's decision.
"The tribunal acknowledges that Mrs Lauvergeon had no
legitimate motive to take this to the court. The APIC study was
not aimed against Mrs Lauvergeon, it was to verify whether the
group's interests were harmed or not," an Areva spokeswoman
said.
Areva's internal investigation into the UraMin acquisition
was critical of the way it was bought and urged changes to
Areva's corporate governance. UraMin's three southern African
mines have yet to produce uranium.
Lauvergeon's lawyer shrugged off the court's rejection,
saying Lauvergeon's decision to involve the court had led Areva
to be more cooperative in giving information about the
conditions under which the APIC report had been ordered.
"This legal action at least has led us to obtain most of the
information about the order of the APIC report, which we had
failed to obtain of Areva's own accord before," said Alexandre
Merveille, lawyer at Versini-Campinchi & Associates.
Last week a Paris court told Areva it must sign a contract
allowing Lauvergeon to receive her severance pay. The document
needs the signature of the government, which is unlikely to do
anything until the end of the presidential election campaign in
May.
Areva will report its 2011 earnings on Friday.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)