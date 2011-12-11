(Adds quote, background)
PARIS Dec 11 French nuclear reactor maker
Areva will announce large losses on Tuesday when the
group unveils its strategy, French Industry Minister Eric Besson
said on Sunday.
"I can confirm that Areva will announce losses," Besson told
Radio J. "In all likelihood, they will be big."
The group had been expected to tackle sliding profits that
could include asset write-offs of more than 1 billion euros
($1.34 billion), when the French state-owned nuclear reactor
group unveils its strategy this week.
Luc Oursel, in his first major meeting with investors as
Areva's new chief executive, will lay out how he will reshape
the group after several governments have abandoned or reviewed
plans for nuclear energy after Japan's Fukushima crisis.
"The exact figures, they are for President Luc Oursel to
announce and explain," Besson said. "Giving figures without
explanations makes no sense, and it's not up to me to do it."
Prior to Fukushima, Areva's performance was plagued by the
delay of its Olkiluoto nuclear project in Finland and
disappointing results from the uranium mines, formerly known as
Uramin, it bought in Africa in 2007.
It made an operating loss in 2010 due to delays on the
new-generation EPR reactor in Finland, which has led to a
provision of 2.6 billion euros.
Analysts expect Areva will have to make extra provisions
this year, estimated to be as high as 1.5 billion euros, on some
of its businesses to tidy up its accounts.
Oursel has said Areva's management was working on improving
the company's profitability, and the balance between its
investments and the cash flow to be generated from them.
Areva shares have dropped 42.6 percent this year but have
been little changed over the past three months.
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(Reporting By John Irish and Sophie Louet; Editing by David
Hulmes)