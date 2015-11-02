(Adds detail, background)
PARIS Nov 2 Areva said on Monday it
had signed a memorandum of understanding for a possible
partnership with China National Nuclear Corporation
(CNNC) that could see the Chinese group take a minority stake in
the French nuclear company.
The partnership would also cover "uranium mining, front end,
recycling, logistics, decommissioning and dismantling", Areva
said in a statement.
The deal excludes the reactor business that French power
group EDF is buying from Areva, the company said.
"This project offers numerous opportunities for both AREVA
and CNNC," Areva Chairman Philippe Varin said in the statement
following a ceremony in Beijing.
"Strengthening the cooperation with our Chinese partners is
an integral factor for Areva's future success," said the
statement, issued during a visit to China by French President
Francois Hollande.
The French government wants utility EDF and nuclear
group Areva, both state-owned, to keep a combined 66
percent stake in Areva's former reactor building arm Areva NP, a
government source told Reuters on Oct. 6.
With respective stakes of 51 percent for EDF and 15 percent
for Areva, this would open the door for outside investors to buy
into Areva NP and limit the amount of funds the French state
will have to spend on saving the nuclear firm.
After four consecutive years of losses wiped out Areva's
capital, EDF said in July it had agreed to buy 51-75 percent of
Areva's reactor arm Areva NP, while Areva would keep a maximum
25 percent and EDF would look for other investors to invest in
Areva NP.
(Reporting by James Regan; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by
Mark Potter)