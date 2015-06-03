* Areva, EDF to work out details within one month
By James Regan and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, June 3 The French government said on
Wednesday it would recapitalise state-owned nuclear group Areva
and approved power utility EDF's plan to
take over Areva's nuclear reactor business.
Areva and EDF's design, project management and sales
activities for new reactors will now be combined in a dedicated
company, according to a statement issued by French President
Francois Hollande's office.
EDF will become majority shareholder of the reactor
business, with Areva keeping a strategic holding in a
shareholder pact, the government said.
"This merger will allow for an ambitious export policy and
the future renewal of France's nuclear power plants," the
government said.
The statement followed an unusual top-level meeting between
Hollande, Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius, Energy Minister Segolene Royal, Finance Minister Michel
Sapin and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron.
While the outcome was short on detail, it confirmed France's
fundamental political will to bail out Areva and restructure the
French nuclear industry.
France gets 75 percent of its electricity from 58
Areva-built reactors which are run by EDF, the world's
single-biggest operator of nuclear plants.
Areva and EDF plan to finalise the details of the project
within one month, the government added, saying: "The state will
recapitalise Areva ... to the necessary level."
It gave no further detail, nor did it specify how much EDF
will pay for the Areva reactor unit, which is booked at 2.7
billion euros in Areva's accounts and for which EDF is reported
to have offered 2 billion euros.
The government has been pushing to find a solution to deep
problems in the country's once-mighty nuclear sector. Hit by
lower demand for nuclear energy after the Fukushima disaster in
Japan in 2011, the French industry has suffered too from
strategic errors and the rise of new competitors.
A union source told Reuters the government is considering
putting Areva's entire reactor business into a joint venture
majority-owned by EDF but with participation from Areva. Later,
other partners could also join the joint venture.
The same source said the government has asked EDF and Areva
to study the viability of Areva's remaining activities - uranium
mining, nuclear fuel production and fuel recycling. They will
also have to review contracts between the two, notably in the
field of fuel reprocessing.
The source also said EDF would have to take responsibility
in finding a solution for Areva's long-delayed reactor
construction project in Finland over which Areva and its
customer claim billions of damages from one another.
(Writing by James Regan and Geert De Clercq; Editing by David
Evans and Chris Reese)