PARIS, June 3 The French government said on Wednesday it would recapitalise state-owned nuclear group Areva as it gave its backing for power company EDF's plan to take over its nuclear reactor business.

Areva and EDF's design, project management and sales activities for new reactors will now be combined in a dedicated company, according to a statement issued by French President Francois Hollande's office.

EDF will become majority shareholder of the reactor business, with Areva keeping a strategic holding in a shareholder pact, the government said.

"This merger will allow for an ambitious export policy and the future renewal of France's nuclear power plants," the government said.

Areva and EDF plan to finalise the details of the project within one month, the government added, saying: "The state will recapitalise Areva ... to the necessary level."

The government has been pushing to find a solution to deep problems in the country's once-mighty nuclear sector. Hit by lower demand for nuclear energy after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, the French industry has suffered too from strategic errors and the rise of new competitors.

Areva has lost money for four successive years.

Areva said last month that EDF, also state-controlled, had made an indicative offer for its reactors business, which Les Echos newspaper said was worth just over 2 billion euros.

EDF will increasingly become a nuclear and renewable energy company, new chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said at a conference in Berlin on Monday. EDF's nuclear reactors produce about three-quarters of France's power.

The statement from Hollande's office followed a meeting to discuss Areva and EDF between the president and Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Energy Minister Segolene Royal, Finance Minister Michel Sapin and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher and David Evans)