* Indicative offer to be followed by due diligence
* Final decision on Areva restructuring still weeks away
* Unions say no decision before mid-July nuclear council
* President Hollande to review Areva options June 3
(Adds details on timing)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, May 22 French power utility EDF
has made an indicative offer for nuclear group Areva's
reactors business, a spokesman for Areva said. Les
Echos newspaper, citing sources, said the bid was worth just
over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).
"We have duly received a letter with an indicative offer,"
an Areva spokesman said. He declined to comment on the price.
An EDF spokeswoman declined to comment.
Les Echos, citing a source close to the situation, said the
indicative offer should be followed by a period of due diligence
before it can be made into a firm bid.
EDF chief Jean-Bernard Levy said on Tuesday an offer for the
business would be made in the coming days, but gave no
indication of price. The potential deal involves two
state-controlled companies.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week
that pinning down a precise value for the business was proving
difficult, with the figure in a range of 2-3 billion euros.
The reactor business is valued at 2.7 billion euros in
Areva's accounts, a source familiar with the situation has told
Reuters.
While Areva's nuclear technology is considered one of the
most advanced globally, the firm has not sold a reactor since
2007 and has made losses in the past four years.
Les Echos said EDF's offer had been value on the basis of a
multiple of 7.5 times the core earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the reactor business.
A final decision on a possible takeover is still weeks away.
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told reporters on
Friday that President Francois Hollande would review strategic
priorities for the nuclear industry at a meeting in his Elysee
palace on June 3.
After meeting with Macron on Friday, Areva union officials
told Reuters that no decision on the restructuring would come
before a mid-July meeting of France's national nuclear policy
council.
($1 = 0.9088 euros)
(Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Potter)