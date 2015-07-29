* EDF agrees on 2.7 bln euro value for reactor unit

* Companies agree terms for Areva fuel recycling for EDF

* State will consider Areva recapitalisation after summer (Adds detail on Finland charges, recapitalisation)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, July 29 French utility EDF and nuclear group Areva have reached an agreement on the broad outlines of a cooperation deal between the two state-controlled companies, two sources said on Wednesday.

Nothing has been signed yet, but both sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters the companies are finalising an agreement after months of difficult negotiations.

"There is an agreement on the broad outlines of a deal," one of the sources said.

Four consecutive years of losses have wiped out Areva's capital and the firm has a 1.25 billion euro ($1.4 billion)bond to repay in September 2016 and another 900 million euro matures in October 2017.

As ordered by the government, EDF will buy a majority stake in Areva's nuclear reactor business. One source said EDF had agreed to value the division at 2.7 billion euros but did not know how big a stake EDF would buy.

French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Wednesday that EDF would buy 75 percent of the Areva reactor unit.

The same source also said the deal included an agreement on the terms under which Areva would provide nuclear fuel recycling services for EDF, which is its only client for that activity.

The deal is expected to be announced on Thursday, when both companies report first-half results.

EDF and Areva declined to comment.

There is no agreement yet on who will be responsible for charges related to Areva's long-delayed reactor project in Olkiluoto, Finland.

Areva has a 3.5 billion euro claim against its Finnish customer Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which has a counter-claim for 2.3 billion euros.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said earlier this month the Finland-related risks will not be passed onto EDF, but could not be left to Areva alone, meaning they may end up as a liability for French taxpayers.

Macron has also said that once EDF and Areva have agreed on the terms of their alliance, the French government will study from September to what extent Areva needs to be recapitalised.

A source told Reuters last week the government was hoping to limit Areva's capital increase to one or two billion euros, but it might end up having to inject more than double that amount.

EDF shares were flat at midday, while Areva shares were up 0.7 percent, outperforming the Paris bourse, which was up 0.2 percent. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Editing by David Clarke)