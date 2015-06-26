PARIS, June 26 French state-controlled utility
EDF is still months away from formulating a firm price
offer for a majority stake in Areva's nuclear reactor
unit, a source familiar with the situation said.
On June 3, the French government approved EDF's plan to take
over Areva's nuclear reactor unit and gave the companies a month
to work out a deal.
The source said that the two companies are talking but that
it is highly unlikely that a deal will be signed by early July.
"It will more likely be after summer," the source said.
Financial daily Les Echos said on Friday that taking into
account due diligence on Areva's accounts and consultations with
unions, EDF was unlikely to present a firm offer before October.
EDF declined to comment, Areva could not immediately
comment.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)