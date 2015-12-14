(Adds source comments)
PARIS Dec 14 Disagreements over valuation and
charges related to a Finnish reactor project are likely to delay
French utility EDF's acquisition of Areva's
nuclear reactor business until next year, sources familiar with
the situation told Reuters.
In late July, EDF agreed to buy 51 to 75 percent of the
Areva NP reactor unit based on a value of 2.7 billion euros
($2.96 billion) for the entire division.
But the sources, confirming press reports, said EDF had
revised that valuation down to 2.2 billion to 2.3 billion euros
in recent months, and that the utility would make a firm offer
for Areva NP early next year instead of in the last quarter of
2015 as originally planned.
EDF and Areva declined to comment.
One of the sources said there was a "substantial"
disagreement between the two sides on the value of the unit and
that the talks "remain very complicated".
"The disagreements are about the amount, but especially
about Finland," another source said, adding that the French
government prefers to clear the Finland issue with Areva before
finalising the sale of Areva NP.
The EPR reactor Areva is building in Olkiluoto, Finland is
years behind schedule and billions over budget and has led Areva
and its Finnish customer Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) to claim
billions of euros in damages from one another.
"For the customer it is important that there is a clearly
specified and solvent counterpart, which is not the future Areva
(without Areva NP), so in other words either EDF or the French
state," one source said.
He added that EDF rules out taking on the Olkiluoto-related
liabilities and that the French government needs to be careful
to make sure any guarantees it provides are not considered
illegal state aid.
Areva is 87 percent state-owned, EDF 84.5 percent.
The economy ministry declined to comment. Earlier this
month, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said the government
would decide on Areva's recapitalisation early next year.
Last month, Macron said he would head to Finland late this
year or early next year to try and defuse the dispute between
Areva and TVO.
Finnish utility TVO has a 2.6 billion euro ($2.8 bln) claim
against the Areva-led EPR consortium at the International
Chamber of Commerce's arbitration court. Areva-Siemens has a 3.4
billion euro counter-claim.
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
