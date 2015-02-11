(Adds no comment from Areva, detail on Canberra, background)

PARIS Feb 11 French water and waste group Veolia is interested in buying Areva's U.S. nuclear radiation measurement unit Canberra, Le Monde reported on Wednesday.

Canberra, which makes equipment to measure radiation exposure, could become part of Veolia's nuclear dismantling unit Asteralis, the paper said.

Areva declined to comment and Veolia was not immediately available for comment.

In 2012, private equity firm Astorg Partners dropped out of talks to buy Canberra. Sources at the time told Reuters that Astorg's offer had valued the Connecticut-based Canberra at 310 million euros to 350 million euros ($350.70 million-$395.96 million). Canberra had 2012 sales of 250 million euros, staff of about 1,000 and operations mainly in the United States.

Veolia is building up its nuclear decommissioning business and last year had sales of 100 million euros in that activity. It expects that to grow fourfold to 400 million by 2020 as Germany, Japan, the United States and other countries begin to decommission ageing reactors.

On Tuesday, Veolia chief executive Antoine Frerot, denying a newspaper report, said it was unlikely Veolia would take over Areva's decommissioning business, but said the two firms could cooperate, with Areva handling highly radioactive waste and Veolia handling low-level waste.

He added that Veolia, Areva and state nuclear agency CEA had an interest in jointly developing a French decommissioning industry.

In 2013, Veolia entered the decommissioning business with an agreement with the CEA for dismantling French research nuclear installations. It has no agreements with nuclear utility EDF, which operates 58 nuclear reactors in France.

EDF has its own decommissioning unit CIDEN, which employs staff of 570 and is dismantling nine French reactors that have been halted. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by Louise Heavens)