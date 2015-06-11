TOKYO, June 11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
would consider investing in nuclear company Areva
, which is being bailed out with the support of the
French government, the president of the Japanese company told
the Asahi newspaper.
"We will no doubt be consulted (by Areva). Because of our
long relationship and, if cooperation is sought, we would
consider it seriously," Shunichi Miyanaga told the Asahi in an
interview.
"It is something that the French government must decide and
there are no concrete talks yet. If they seek (investment), we
would appreciate it," Miyanaga said.
A Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman confirmed the comments when
contacted by Reuters.
