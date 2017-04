PARIS Oct 20 French nuclear group Areva said Chief Executive Luc Oursel has decided to step down for health reasons.

"Under these very difficult personal circumstances, and despite my very strong commitment to Areva, I have had no choice but to hand over my responsibilities at the head of the company and have chosen to take a leave of absence in order to pursue treatment," Oursel said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)