(Corrects paragraph six to show Oursel was appointed in 2011 to
a board whose members have five-year terms)
PARIS Oct 20 Struggling French nuclear
engineering group Areva said on Monday its Chairman
and Chief Executive Luc Oursel had decided to step down for
health reasons.
A statement from the company which makes reactors and
supplies nuclear fuel gave no indication of timing, or about who
might take over the reins.
Officials of the state-controlled company did not
immediately respond to questions from Reuters about this latest
upheaval at the top of the nation's big energy companies.
"Under these very difficult personal circumstances, and
despite my very strong commitment to Areva. I have had no choice
but to hand over my responsibilities at the head of the company
and have chosen to take a leave of absence in order to pursue
treatment," the Areva statement quoted 55 year-old Oursel as
saying.
Oursel was appointed in 2011 to a board whose members are
appointed for five year terms, but the government said this year
it intends to introduce a new corporate governance structure
which would have brought his current mandate to an end in
December.
Industry and government sources have told Reuters that
Oursel may not have survived that change.
Oursel has run the company since 2011, but pressure has
mounted on him this year as the group, more than 85
percent-owned by the government, struggles to sell new reactors
and suffers under heavy debts.
On Oct. 7, Areva said it planned to cut capital spending by
200 million euros ($255.6 million) over the next two years in a
bid to strengthen its financial structure and head of a damaging
debt downgrade.
Monday's statement said Oursel would remain available in
order to ensure the best possible transition.
At the helm of Areva since 2011, Oursel had sought to mend
ties with state-owned utility EDF, a key customer. The
relationship had turned sour during the mandate of his
high-profile predecessor, Anne Lauvergeon, who did not get along
well with EDF CEO Henri Proglio.
Proglio is also due to go. The government announced last
week he would be replaced by Jean-Bernard Levy, head of the
defence electronics group Thales.
(1 US dollar = 0.7824 euro)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus and David
Holmes)