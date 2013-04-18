NIAMEY, April 18 Workers at Areva's Cominak uranium mine in northern Niger started a 48-hour strike on Thursday to demand the payment of a bonus on the mine's 2012 financial results, union leaders told Reuters.

"Work stopped on Thursday awaiting the resolution of our demands, principally the payment of a bonus of 600,000 CFA francs per worker on the 2012 financial results," said Inoua Neino, general-secretary of the National Union of Mine Workers of Niger (Syntramin).