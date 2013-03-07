NIAMEY, March 7 French nuclear group Areva will start uranium production from its Imouraren mine in Niger from mid-2015, Areva's senior executive vice-president of mining Olivier Wantz said on Thursday.

"We will start the first production of minerals from the Imouraren mine in mid-2015," Wantz told a news conference in Niamey. The mine was initially due to start production in 2012 but the date has been repeatedly pushed back.