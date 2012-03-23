SEOUL, March 23 French nuclear reactor builder
Areva said it expected a recovery soon in global
interest in nuclear projects following Japan's Fukushima
disaster, adding it will bid this year with EDF for
Poland's first nuclear project.
Some countries announced plans to quit the nuclear industry
after an earthquake and tsunami in March last year triggered the
world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years at the Fukushima plant
in Japan.
"It has obviously slowed down a certain number of projects
but when we look now as a global situation, we think this will
pick up soon," Luc Oursel, Areva's chief executive, told
reporters on the sidelines of a nuclear industry event in Seoul.
Except for Germany - which decided to shut eight nuclear
power plants - and some other countries, most with nuclear power
plants and projects were continuing their nuclear programmes, he
said.
Oursel said Areva, which designs and supplies nuclear
reactors, would jointly bid with French utility EDF for Poland's
nuclear power plant technology tender, expected this year.
Poland aims to build a 3 gigawatt station by the early 2020s.
Areva was also engaged in talks with various utilities that
were increasingly concerned about raw material procurement, he
said. Areva is the world's second largest uranium producer, with
an output of 9,142 metric tons in 2011, according to its
website.
EDF and Areva said last month they had agreed a long-term
natural uranium supply deal covering more than 20,000 tons
between 2014 and 2030.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Eunhye Shin; Editing by Richard
Pullin)