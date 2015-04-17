PARIS, April 17 Weak spots found in nuclear
reactors designed by France's Areva are "very
serious" and could prove costly to rectify, the head of France's
nuclear regulator told a French newspaper.
Anomalies have been found in the bottom and lid of the
reactor vessel which could reduce the resistance of the metal,
Pierre-Franck Chevet, head of the ASN regulator, told daily Le
Parisien.
"This is a serious, even very serious anomaly as it affects
an absolutely crucial reactor component on which no risk of
rupture can be taken," Chevet was quoted as saying.
The ASN said last week that Areva had found weak spots in
the steel of the European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) it is
building for utility EDF in Flamanville, France.
Chevet said that a similar Areva forging technique had been
used for five other EPRs either planned or being built.
Two of these are in Taishan, China and another two set for
Hinkley Point in England. Components have also been manufactured
for one planned for Calvert Cliffs in the U.S. state of
Maryland.
Areva was not immediately available to confirm whether the
vessels for the Hinkley Point project -- for which a final
investment decision has not yet been taken -- had already been
manufactured.
Chevet said the installation of the reactor vessel in
Flamanville is already largely completed. The vessel has been
placed in its concrete base and welded to cooling circuits.
New tests on the vessel will be held in coming months and
results are due in October.
Asked what would happen if these were negative, Chevet said:
"Either EDF abandons the project or it takes out the vessel and
starts building a new one ... this would be a very heavy
operation in terms of cost and delay."
The Flamanville reactor is already years behind schedule and
billions of euros over budget.
The EPR is a new-generation pressurised water reactor, built
to resist the impact of a commercial airline crash. It has been
widely criticised as too big and too expensive and Areva has
been forced to book billions of euros in provisions due to cost
overruns.
Chevet said the EPR under construction in Olkiluoto,
Finland, was not affected because the vessel had not been forged
by Areva but by a Japanese firm.
China has said it will not load fuel at the Taishan reactors
until the reactor vessel issue has been fully resolved.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Keith Weir)