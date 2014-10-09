PARIS Oct 9 Standard & Poor's, which a month
ago said it was considering whether to downgrade French nuclear
group Areva's credit ratings by one notch into
non-investment grade territory, said it had decided to leave the
firm's rating unchanged.
"The rating affirmation takes into account our expectation
that Areva will issue hybrid debt in the short term, sell assets
for 450 million euros by end-2016, and curb capital expenditures
over 2015-2016 in order to limit the increase in its adjusted
debt," the rating agency said in a statement.
It said it believed these measures, combined with Areva's
robust liquidity position, should help the group return to a
free operating cash flow breakeven by 2016.
It affirmed Areva's 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term
corporate credit ratings.
