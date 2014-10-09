PARIS Oct 9 Standard & Poor's, which a month ago said it was considering whether to downgrade French nuclear group Areva's credit ratings by one notch into non-investment grade territory, said it had decided to leave the firm's rating unchanged.

"The rating affirmation takes into account our expectation that Areva will issue hybrid debt in the short term, sell assets for 450 million euros by end-2016, and curb capital expenditures over 2015-2016 in order to limit the increase in its adjusted debt," the rating agency said in a statement.

It said it believed these measures, combined with Areva's robust liquidity position, should help the group return to a free operating cash flow breakeven by 2016.

It affirmed Areva's 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)