(Writes through with background, detail)
PARIS Oct 9 Standard & Poor's has confirmed its
credit rating for French state-controlled nuclear group Areva
, days after the company announced plans for asset
sales and spending cuts to avoid a downgrade that would have
pushed it into junk territory.
The credit rating agency said last month that it was
considering whether to downgrade Areva by one notch, edging it
out of investment grade rankings.
On Thursday, it instead confirmed Areva's BBB- long-term and
A-3 short-term corporate credit ratings and removed the ratings
from creditwatch negative. It kept Areva's long-term rating
outlook on negative.
Areva earlier this week announced plans to cut spending by
200 million euros over the next two years, and said it could
dispose of non-core assets and minority stakes in projects worth
at least 450 million euros by the end of 2016.
"The rating affirmation takes into account our expectation
that Areva will issue hybrid debt in the short term, sell assets
... and curb capital expenditures over 2015-2016 in order to
limit the increase in its adjusted debt," the rating agency said
in a statement.
Standard & Poor's said it believed these measures, combined
with Areva's robust liquidity position, should help the group
return to operating cash flow breakeven by 2016.
It also expects Areva will be able to begin improving core
earnings from 2015 and cash flow from 2016.
But it added that the negative outlook reflects its view
that Areva has very limited headroom because 2014 profits and
credit metrics are likely to be very weak. Expected 2015-2016
profit and cash flow improvements remain at risk, it said.
It expects that Areva's adjusted debt will rise to about 7.4
billion euros over the 2014-2015 period from about 6.9 billion
at end-2013, despite management actions to contain it.
S&P said it would lower the Areva's ratings if the firm's
core earnings do not improve in 2015 and beyond, or if it needs
to book further major write-downs on its Olkiluoto, Finland
reactor project or other activities.
A downgrade into junk territory would have been a major
embarrassment for Areva ahead of a big nuclear export trade fair
in Paris next week and would have weighed on its stock price, as
many funds are not allowed to hold junk-rated securities.
Areva shares closed 2.6 percent lower on Thursday. They are
down 43 percent in the year to date.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and
Clara Ferreira Marques)