PARIS Jan 11 The French government's talks with
Chinese investors about taking a minority stake in nuclear fuel
group Areva NewCo, which is being split off from Areva
, are focusing on governance, French Industry Minister
Christophe Sirugue told Reuters on Wednesday.
Areva said last month that two investors have made a 500
million euro ($526.40 million) offer for a combined 10 percent
stake in NewCo.
It has not specified who they are but a source familiar with
the situation said the two investors are Japan's Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and JNFL. Talks are continuing with
China's National Nuclear Corporation about also taking a
minority stake in NewCo.
"These talks are continuing and focus on governance issues,
and on the issue of the balance between the different
third-party investor parties," Sirugue told Reuters in an
interview.
He added that the potential representation on the board of
the company is an important issue in the talks, as well as that
of the balance between third-party investors.
Sirugue said he had discussed the governance issue with
Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai during his visit to France in
November.
Earlier this week, European Union antitrust regulators
approved the French government's plan to inject 4.5 billion
euros ($4.8 billion) into embattled nuclear group Areva, saying
the rescue would not unduly distort competition.
