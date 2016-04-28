(Adds detail on jobs, Finland)
PARIS, April 28 French state-controlled nuclear
group Areva said first-quarter sales from its nuclear
fuel and uranium unit fell 0.8 percent to 826 million euros
($936 million) as uranium deliveries slowed.
On a like-for-like basis, sales of the unit fell 2.2
percent.
The company said in a statement that sales of its reactor
building unit - which it is set to sell to utility EDF
early next year - fell 5.8 percent to 885 million euros.
Areva also confirmed its target for net cash flow from
company operations of -2.0 billion euros to -1.5 billion euros
at the end of 2016.
The company said it had recorded close to 700 new departures
during the first quarter, in line with its target of 6,000 job
cuts by the end of 2017.
It also said negotiations with its Finnish customer TVO over
Areva's much-delayed Olkiluoto reactor - which began in early
2016 - are still ongoing but gave no indication when they are
expected to conclude.
The two sides claim billions of euros from one another in an
arbitration suit over construction delays.
EDF wants Areva to settle its conflict with TVO before it
takes over Areva's reactor unit.
Areva plans a 5 billion euro capital increase to restore its
finances and expects EDF's takeover of its reactor division to
be finalised in 2017.
($1 = 0.8831 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
Mark Potter)