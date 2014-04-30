(Adds detail about business units)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, April 30 French state-controlled nuclear
group Areva said tough market conditions in the
United States hit reactor servicing income as it posted a drop
in first-quarter revenue.
The company said its revenue fell 18.1 percent to 1.78
billion euros ($2.47 billion) in comparison with an
exceptionally strong first quarter last year. The drop was 17.3
percent on a like-for-like basis, it added.
U.S nuclear operators are struggling due to competition from
cheap shale gas and several reactors have been closed in the
past year.
Areva's reactors and services business saw revenue slide 14
percent to 684 million euros. The unit accounted for more than a
third of the firm's revenue last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Areva has not sold a new reactor since 2007, when China
Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp in Taishan bought two reactors, but
hopes deals signed in Turkey and Britain last year will lead to
confirmed reactor sales.
The unit gets a major part of its revenue from servicing its
installed reactor base but the firm said revenue in that segment
was down in the quarter due to weak demand in the United States,
where it said market conditions were difficult.
Despite the first-quarter fall, Areva said it remained
confident in its ability to generate revenue in line with its
target for this year and that it expected greater activity in
the second half of the year.
In February, the company said that for 2014 it expected
positive operational cash flow, but it expected revenue would
fall by 2 to 5 percent due to lower sales of highly enriched
uranium. For 2015-2016, Areva expects sales growth of 4 to 5
percent per year.
URANIUM
Areva's nuclear fuel division saw revenue jump 59 percent to
561 million euros due to a sharp increase in uranium enrichment
volumes sold in the United States, Asia and France and the
ramp-up of production at Areva's new Georges Besse II enrichment
plant in the south of France.
Sales in Areva's uranium mining unit plunged 63 percent to
145 million euros. Areva said order intake remained limited due
to an uncertain market environment for uranium and weak uranium
prices, which have hit multi-year lows in the past weeks.
.
Areva said discussions with the Niger government about its
mining operations there were continuing but gave no indication
about their progress or when it expected to reach a deal.
The talks have been going on for more than two years, amid
sharp criticism from Niger that Areva is not giving the country
its fair share of the uranium revenue.
Areva's order book across all its businesses at the end of
March fell 8.8 percent to 40.2 billion euros compared a year
earlier.
In February Areva reported its 2013 net loss widened to 494
million euros from 99 million euros in 2012 due to provisions on
its reactor project in Finland and losses in its renewable
energy business.
($1 = 0.7212 Euros)
