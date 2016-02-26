* CFO says talks with TVO progressing in positive spirit
* Areva still aims to start Olkiluoto 3 reactor end 2018
* Negative 2016 net cash flow in range of 1.5 bln-2 bln
* Fully funded for this year with 3.9 bln euros
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Feb 26 French nuclear firm Areva
reported a 2 billion euro ($2.2 bln) net loss for
2015 on Friday, more than double analysts' expectations, adding
to investor concerns about its finances a day after it arranged
an emergency loan.
The company, 87 percent state-owned, blamed its fifth
consecutive annual loss on provisions for its Finland reactor
project and restructuring costs, but said it was fully funded
for this year thanks to bank loans.
That failed to assuage investors who worry about Areva's
ability to repay its debt. Its shares tumbled 8 percent to a new
record low on opening, but later recovered to stand one 2
percent lower.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net loss of 690
million euros.
Areva shares were suspended Thursday after management
delayed publication of results to account for the arrangement of
an emergency 1.1 billion euro bridge loan, needed to meet a 975
million euro bond repayment due Sept. 23.
The share has shed 58 percent over the past six months and
lost 96 percent from 2007 highs after four years of losses wiped
out its capital and forced a government rescue.
Areva will need to repay the bridging loan in Jan. 2017, an
800 million euro bond in October 2017, and about 2 billion in
credit lines by January 2018.
It said on Friday a 5 billion euro share issue, which the
state has promised to subscribe to, would be launched in the
first quarter of 2017.
The planned sale of its reactor unit Areva NP to state-owned
utility EDF will also not be finalised this year and
Areva does not expect to receive the proceeds of that sale in
2016, chief financial officer Stephane Lhopiteau said.
The timing of the sale has been delayed repeatedly by
disagreement over valuation and EDF's refusal to take on
responsibility for Finland-related claims.
"We consider that the sale of Areva NP will be finalised in
2017," Lhopiteau said.
At the end of 2015, Areva had 800 million euros in cash, he
said. Early in 2016 Areva has also drawn 2 billion euros of
credit lines, while the bridging loan will provide total cash of
3.9 billion euros for this year.
"This should be largely sufficient for our 2016 needs," he
said, and confirmed Areva needs to repay a one billion euro bond
in September.
He estimates Areva will end 2016 with net cash of 700
million to 1.2 billion euros depending on whether it can sell
its Areva TA nuclear propulsion unit and its Canberra radiation
measurement unit this year.
He said it was not certain yet how much Areva would receive
for the reactor unit, which EDF has valued at 2.5 billion euros.
Areva wants to sell 85 percent of it, but EDF has said it
will only buy between 51 and 75 percent and is now looking for
minority investors.
"We hope for 85 percent of 2.5 billion," Lhopiteau said,
adding that Areva also hopes to get 85 percent of the additional
350 million euros which depends on the financial performance of
Areva NP in 2017 and 2018.
Lhopiteau said there was progress in talks with Finnish
customer TVO about settling an arbitration suit in which the two
sides are claiming billions from one another over delays to the
Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) reactor Areva is building.
He said that including the 905 million euros worth of
provisions taken on OL3 in 2015, cumulative provisions on the
project now stand at 5.5 billion. Part of the 2015 provisions
were related to a possible settlement with TVO, he said, and he
was cautious about a final startup date for the reactor.
"We are in talks with the client to see whether we need to
delay or not, but for now we stick with our target of starting
the reactor by end December 2018," he said.
Areva's 2015 loss narrowed to 2.04 billion euros from 4.83
billion in 2014. It posted core earnings of 685 million euros,
up from 471 million and revenue rose 1.9 percent like-for-like
to 4.2 billion.
($1 = 0.9048 euros)
