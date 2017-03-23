By Geert De Clercq
are compromising safety at French nuclear group Areva's
nuclear waste recyling facility at La Hague in
Normandy, the firm's unions say in an internal document.
In an undated and unsigned note from the Areva La Hague
Health and Safety Committee (CHSCT), seen by Reuters, the
plant's unions say that the Areva management's "frantic
cost-cutting is jeopardising long-established procedures" to
prevent the risk of technical failures and human error.
French nuclear safety authority ASN told Reuters it had
received a copy of the note in November and had consequently
inspected the plant, concluding that safety levels were
acceptable.
However, it confirmed an incident in late 2016 - highlighted
in the union note - in which several batches of highly
radioactive waste were not properly processed during
vitrification. It also said it would remain vigilant about
issues signalled by the unions and may adapt its monitoring
procedures.
"We are launching a serious alert message: Until recently we
pursued excellence in matters of safety, now we just try to be
okay, which makes no sense in an industry that has no room for
error," the CHSCT note said.
