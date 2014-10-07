PARIS Oct 7 French state-controlled nuclear
group Areva said in a statement on Tuesday that it
plans to cut capital spending by 200 million euros ($252.5
million) over the next two years in a move aimed at
strengthening its financial structure.
The company added that it would dispose of non-strategic
activities or minority stakes in projects worth at least 450
million euros by the end of 2016, including the sale of its
stake in the Euronimba iron mine in Guinea.
Areva added that it would launch a hybrid bond in the near
future, subject to market conditions, to help prepare for the
refinancing of upcoming debt due.
(1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro)
