PARIS/HELSINKI, July 5 French nuclear-reactor
maker Areva said on Thursday its consortium with
Siemens had won a partial arbitration ruling against
Finnish utility TVO in a dispute over delays and cost overruns
at the Olkiluoto 3 reactor.
TVO has been asked to pay 125 million euros ($154.76
million) to Areva-Siemens in unpaid construction fees and
accrued interest as a result of the ruling by the International
Chamber of Commerce's arbitration court, Areva said.
That still leaves the bulk of the 1.94 billion-euro dispute
to be decided, however, an Areva spokeswoman said. "(The
dispute) covers delays and other problems encountered by the
project as part of the contract's execution," she said.
TVO's spokesman Lauri Inna the ruling was about earlier
payments that had been withheld and will now be delivered to
Areva-Siemens.
"This ruling is not about the actual dispute about the delay
of the plant delivery. That process still continues," he said.
The 1,600 megawatt Olkiluoto 3 plant, Finland's fifth
nuclear reactor, was originally scheduled to start operations in
2009 but delays and soaring costs meant TVO has had to
repeatedly push back its start date.
Areva-Siemens brought the dispute to arbitration in 2008.
TVO's biggest owners include Finnish utility Fortum
and Pohjolan Voima, a consortium of Finnish forestry
and energy firms.
($1 = 0.8077 euros)
