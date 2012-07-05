PARIS, July 5 French nuclear-reactor maker Areva said on Thursday its consortium with Siemens had won a partial arbitration ruling against Finnish utility TVO in a dispute over delays and cost overruns at the Olkiluoto 3 reactor.

The International Chamber of Commerce's Court of Arbitration has asked TVO to pay 100 million euros ($123.81 million) to Areva-Siemens, with the total payment standing at 125 million with accrued interest, Areva said. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)