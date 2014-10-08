BRIEF-Psychemedics Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Psychemedics Corporation announces record q1 revenues and earnings
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 8 Areva SA said on Wednesday it has begun processing uranium ore at its Canadian mill at McClean Lake, Saskatchewan.
The mill has been undergoing modifications to allow it to process ore from the province's Cigar Lake uranium mine, which is operated by Cameco Corp. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results