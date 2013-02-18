(Corrects name of Kazakh state nuclear firm Kazatomprom and
removes erroneous reference to Russia in first and fourth
paragraphs, corrects to say Katco is a joint venture (not mine)
in second paragraph)
PARIS Feb 18 French nuclear power group Areva
said on Monday its uranium production hit a record
level of 9,760 tonnes last year, retaining its position as the
world's second-largest producer behind Kazakh state nuclear firm
Kazatomprom.
Areva produced 3,661 tonnes via its 51 percent-owned Katco
joint venture with Kazatomprom and 3,065 tonnes at its Somair
mine in Niger. Its share in the Cominak mine in Niger yielded
512 tonnes for Areva, the company said.
Areva's stake in the Canadian McArthur-Key Lake facility
yielded 2,270 tonnes and the Trekkopje, Namibia, pilot site 251
tonnes.
According to World Nuclear Association data, global uranium
production totalled 54,610 tonnes in 2011, of which 8,884 tonnes
came from Kazatomprom, 8,790 tonnes from Areva and 8,630 tonnes
from Canada's Cameco, the operating partner at Key
Lake.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich and
David Cowell)