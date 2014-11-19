* Analysts say new management may want more writedowns
* Govt says Areva is a priority, viability not under threat
* Options include recapitalisation, break-up, asset sales
* "Bad bank" unit could separate loss-making activities
* Shares fall as much as 23 pct in biggest trading day
By Geert De Clercq and Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS, Nov 19 Areva must consider radical
restructuring options after it abandoned financial targets in
the face of continuing delays, writedowns and losses from its
nuclear operations, analysts said, after the firm's shares
plunged on Wednesday.
The state-owned group issued a third profit warning in four
months, said it would review its funding options and dropped its
2015-16 financial targets, blaming delays to its Finnish
Olkiluoto reactor, the slow restart of Japan's reactors and a
lacklustre nuclear market.
Analysts say Areva, which is 87 percent owned by the state,
needs a 1 to 2 billion euro ($1.2-2.5 billion) capital
injection. It has suffered three years of losses and risks
seeing its debt downgraded to junk.
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said the firm's
viability was not under threat.
"We are monitoring the numbers closely but there is no
anxiety about Areva's industrial activities. Areva is here to
stay and is a priority for us," Macron told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Among the options that could be considered are an alliance
with state-owned utility EDF, a sale of its offshore
wind unit, a "bad bank"-type structure for Areva's loss-making
activities, a delisting and even a split of the group.
A source at the finance and economy ministry said Areva
itself would review strategy and medium-term financing options.
"The state will study the conclusions of this review, which
will take place over the coming months," the source said.
Areva's stock opened 23 percent lower in its biggest trading
volume day of the year and closed 15.7 percent weaker at 10.18
euros. The shares have lost half their value this year.
"The weaknesses behind the warning are very real," Societe
Generale analysts said in a "sell" note warning of further
downside risk.
"Further provisions related to the delays on the Olkiluoto 3
and (French) Flamanville reactors cannot be ruled out," analysts
at brokerage Natixis said in a note to clients, downgrading
Areva to "neutral" from "buy".
Analysts say the expected government appointment of former
Peugeot chief Philippe Varin as Areva chairman next
month will be an opportunity for final writedowns.
Varin's arrival will cut the link to the era of former CEO
Anne Lauvergeon, who ran Areva for a decade and was replaced by
her former right-hand man Luc Oursel who left the firm for
health reasons last month.
Areva went into the nuclear industry's post-Fukushima slump
already weakened by billions of euros of losses on a failed
investment in an African uranium mine and a multi-year delay on
the Olkiluoto 3 reactor project.
In a return to core business, Areva could sell its offshore
wind joint venture with Spain's Gamesa, as both are
relatively small players in that industry.
Another option could be a "bad bank"-type structure that
puts Areva's loss-making activities into a separate arm.
EDF could increase its 2.24 percent Areva stake, and the
firms could cooperate on nuclear exports, although Oursel has
argued that a utility buying its supplier would create conflicts
of interest.
The most radical option would be to split up the group.
Lauvergeon built Areva into an integrated group which mines
uranium, sells nuclear fuel, builds and services reactors and
recycles spent fuel. The French state auditor has questioned
whether there are significant synergies.
"The integrated model allowed Areva to survive. Cut into
pieces, each piece would be too small to compete," said a senior
French nuclear industry source.
A delisting would not solve operational problems, but could
remove some of the bad publicity that hurts Areva's image. With
a market value just over 4 billion euros and nearly 90 percent
in state hands, this would cost relatively little.
(1 US dollar = 0.7969 euro)
