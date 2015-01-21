BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 Argan SA :
* Reports full year net income of 40.8 million euros ($47.27 million), up 44 pct
* Full year rental revenue is 66.2 million euros, up 7 pct
* Confirms rental revenue target of 68 million euros to 70 million euros for FY 2015
* Raises its FY 2015 target for net asset value by 10 pct to 275 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ErNTij Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8632 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.