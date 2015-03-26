BUENOS AIRES, March 26 Argentina's cash-strapped government said on Thursday it would issue up to 5 billion pesos ($568 million)of 12-month and 18-month local peso-denominated debt, with a first auction on Friday.

Recent twists in a long-running legal battle with investors over debt Argentina defaulted on in 2002 has made it all but impossible for the South American country to tap global credit markets. Meanwhile its foreign reserves are running low.

Argentina said it planned to issue 3 billion pesos of the "Bonac" (bonds of the national treasury) notes in Friday's auction, a figure that could rise according to demand.

The Bonacs will come in two series, maturing in March and September 2016, with coupons payable each quarter and tracking the interest rate of the central bank's benchmark three-month notes.

President Cristina Fernandez's leftist government has in the past resorted to such auctions to fund spending. (Reporting By Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh Editing by W Simon)