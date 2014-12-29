BUENOS AIRES Dec 29 Argentina's economic activity index edged up 0.1 percent in October versus the same month last year, official data showed on Monday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been for a decrease of 1.0 percent in the monthly EMAE index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.

The activity index rose 0.8 percent in October versus September, the government said. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Hugh Bronstein and Leslie Adler)