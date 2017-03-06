BUENOS AIRES, March 6 Argentina will delay approval of Avianca Holdings SA's entry into the market until a new norm governing business conflicts of interest is approved, Transportation Minister Guillermo Dietrich said on Monday.

Last week, a federal prosecutor asked a judge for permission to investigate President Mauricio Macri and others over allegations he favored the Colombian airline in a plan to open more routes. His father's company sold another airline to Avianca last year. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool)