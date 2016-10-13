BUENOS AIRES Oct 13 Many international flights
were canceled or delayed in Argentina on Thursday as pilots and
other workers from two of the largest airlines operating in the
country went on strike or stopped working to hold assemblies in
a campaign for higher salaries.
Union APA called its members in for assemblies early on
Thursday, affecting flights on state-run carrier Aerolineas
Argentinas and sister company Austral Lineas Aereas.
"The assemblies will affect all domestic and international
flights," APA said in a statement.
The country's APLA pilot's union also said it started an
indefinite strike at Lan Argentina, a local subsidiary of Latam
Airlines late on Wednesday although state-run news
agency Telam reported mandatory reconciliation had been ordered.
Telam said more than 6,000 passengers were affected and at
least 55 flights had been canceled, mostly at the international
and domestic airports in Buenos Aires.
