BUENOS AIRES Oct 13 Many international flights were canceled or delayed in Argentina on Thursday as pilots and other workers from two of the largest airlines operating in the country went on strike or stopped working to hold assemblies in a campaign for higher salaries.

Union APA called its members in for assemblies early on Thursday, affecting flights on state-run carrier Aerolineas Argentinas and sister company Austral Lineas Aereas.

"The assemblies will affect all domestic and international flights," APA said in a statement.

The country's APLA pilot's union also said it started an indefinite strike at Lan Argentina, a local subsidiary of Latam Airlines late on Wednesday although state-run news agency Telam reported mandatory reconciliation had been ordered.

Telam said more than 6,000 passengers were affected and at least 55 flights had been canceled, mostly at the international and domestic airports in Buenos Aires. (Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bill Trott)