By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, April 23 Algeria has rejected Argentine wheat based on quality concerns, exacerbating worries about lack of investment in the South American country's key farm sector, industry chamber ArgenTrigo said on Monday.

Grains powerhouse Argentina is one of the world's top suppliers of wheat, but local farmers say government policies have depressed the prices they are paid, leading many to cut back on crop technology and other investment.

"Algeria solicited wheat but did not want to buy any from Argentina due to problems with quality. They are opting for more expensive wheat from the United States instead," said Santiago Labourt, head of Argentine wheat industry chamber ArgenTrigo.

"This, of course, is a worry for us," he added.

Growers have feuded for years with President Cristina Fernandez over her state-centric policies. Last week she took the first steps toward nationalizing Argentina's top oil company YPF. The move is expected to further cool foreign investment in Latin America's No. 3 economy.

"Lack of investment, which has to do with uncertainty about government policy, is having a negative impact on quality," Labourt said.

A state official was not immediately available to comment.

Farming is a key source of income for Argentina as the country's economy slows under the weight of global sluggishness and government-imposed currency and import controls that have hurt confidence.

In full year 2011, Brazil was by far the biggest foreign buyer of Argentine wheat. Of the 7.9 million tonnes shipped last year, Brazil bought 4.4 million. The No. 2 client was South Africa, which bought 700,000 tonnes.

Algeria and Colombia each purchased about 200,000 tonnes of Argentine wheat in 2011 while Egypt and Morocco each bought 300,000 tonnes.

Algeria's wheat imports in the first quarter of this year were down 12.7 percent on the same period in 2011, customs data showed, after an easing in social unrest and a more promising domestic harvest softened demand.

The data, obtained by Reuters, showed Algeria imported 1.44 million tonnes of grain from January through March, against 1.65 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2011.

Soft wheat accounted for 1.06 million tonnes of the first-quarter imports. The rest was durum wheat. The biggest soft wheat suppliers were Argentina, France, Britain, Romania and Uruguay. Algeria's durum wheat came from Canada and France.

Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la Plata , Noble and Louis Dreyfus are among the grains exporters that operate in Argentina.