* Algeria opts for more expensive U.S. wheat
* Argentine chamber says gov't policies hurt investment
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, April 23 Algeria has rejected
Argentine wheat based on quality concerns, exacerbating worries
about lack of investment in the South American country's key
farm sector, industry chamber ArgenTrigo said on Monday.
Grains powerhouse Argentina is one of the world's top
suppliers of wheat, but local farmers say government policies
have depressed the prices they are paid, leading many to cut
back on crop technology and other investment.
"Algeria solicited wheat but did not want to buy any from
Argentina due to problems with quality. They are opting for more
expensive wheat from the United States instead," said Santiago
Labourt, head of Argentine wheat industry chamber ArgenTrigo.
"This, of course, is a worry for us," he added.
Growers have feuded for years with President Cristina
Fernandez over her state-centric policies. Last week she took
the first steps toward nationalizing Argentina's top oil company
YPF. The move is expected to further cool foreign
investment in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
"Lack of investment, which has to do with uncertainty about
government policy, is having a negative impact on quality,"
Labourt said.
A state official was not immediately available to comment.
Farming is a key source of income for Argentina as the
country's economy slows under the weight of global sluggishness
and government-imposed currency and import controls that have
hurt confidence.
In full year 2011, Brazil was by far the biggest foreign
buyer of Argentine wheat. Of the 7.9 million tonnes shipped last
year, Brazil bought 4.4 million. The No. 2 client was South
Africa, which bought 700,000 tonnes.
Algeria and Colombia each purchased about 200,000 tonnes of
Argentine wheat in 2011 while Egypt and Morocco each bought
300,000 tonnes.
Algeria's wheat imports in the first quarter of this year
were down 12.7 percent on the same period in 2011, customs data
showed, after an easing in social unrest and a more promising
domestic harvest softened demand.
The data, obtained by Reuters, showed Algeria imported 1.44
million tonnes of grain from January through March, against 1.65
million tonnes in the first quarter of 2011.
Soft wheat accounted for 1.06 million tonnes of the
first-quarter imports. The rest was durum wheat. The biggest
soft wheat suppliers were Argentina, France, Britain, Romania
and Uruguay. Algeria's durum wheat came from Canada and France.
Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la Plata
, Noble and Louis Dreyfus are among the grains
exporters that operate in Argentina.