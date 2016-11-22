(Recasts with total amount declared to date, adds total amount
of cash declared)
BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Argentines have so far
declared $21.9 billion in previously hidden assets in the
country's tax amnesty program meant to help jump-start the
economy, Alberto Abad, director of the AFIP tax collection
agency, said on Tuesday.
That included $7.2 billion in cash deposits, Abad said.
Argentines had until the end of October to open special accounts
and until the end of the day on Monday to deposit cash without
fear of prosecution for tax evasion.
Attention will now turn to major deadlines on Dec. 31 and
March 31 for declaring the estimated $400 billion in undeclared
assets, including real estate, that Argentines have abroad.
The total amount declared will influence how much debt
President Mauricio Macri's government needs next year, and when
the economy emerges from recession. Private estimates have
pegged the total amount of funds that will be declared at as
much as $80 billion.
Investment needed to restore growth has been slow to pick up
in Latin America's No. 3 economy under Macri, a free-market
proponent elected last year on promises of stimulating growth,
cutting inflation and abolishing currency controls.
The total amount declared so far in the tax amnesty has
already exceeded the $20 billion that Finance Minister Alfonso
Prat-Gay said earlier this year he hoped it would attract.
One banker had said the cash phase would bode well for the
broader amnesty if $5 billion to $6 billion is declared. The
plan allows participants to pay a fee and avoid prosecution for
tax evasion.
Given Argentina's history of cyclical economic crises and
currency devaluations, people there have tended to keep their
money out of the banking system. Ninety-two percent of cash
deposits made were made in dollars, rather than the local peso
currency, AFIP said.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Luc Cohen; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)