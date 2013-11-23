By Michael Erman and Karina Grazina
NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Apache Corp
is in talks with Argentina's state-controlled energy
company YPF about a possible sale of its assets in the
South American country, sources told Reuters on Friday.
U.S.-based oil and gas Apache has stakes in about 25 fields
in Argentina. In May the company - which also has oil and gas
operations in Egypt, Australia and the North Sea - announced
plans to sell $4 billion of assets to cut debt and shore up its
balance sheet and share price.
A source familiar with the matter in New York and an oil
industry source in Buenos Aires, both of whom asked not to be
named, said Apache and YPF were talking about the possible sale
of at least some of Apache's Argentine investments.
Both YPF and Apache declined to comment.
Apache along with other global oil companies has rights to
Argentina's giant Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field.
The formation, in the southern Patagonia region, has 661
billion barrels of oil and 1,181 trillion cubic feet of natural
gas resources, according to YPF.
Apache holds rights to areas in Neuquén, Río Negro, Tierra
del Fuego and Mendoza provinces. Assets in Argentina were
responsible for around 6 percent of the company's production
last year and 3 percent of its proved reserves at year end.
Apache spent more than $16 billion acquiring oil and gas
properties over the last three years. Now the company is selling
off assets as it has struggled to grow production.
The company struck a deal in July to sell its assets in the
shallower continental shelf region of the Gulf of Mexico to
private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC for $3.75 billion.
A U.S. Department of Energy report has shown Argentina holds
802 trillion cubic feet of commercially viable natural gas
resources trapped in shale rock and 27 billion barrels of oil,
the bulk of it located in Vaca Muerta.
That would make Argentina the second largest holder of shale
gas reserves after China and No. 4 in shale oil.
Argentina is counting on Vaca Muerta to recover the energy
self-sufficiency it lost a decade ago. The government has had to
spend millions of scarce dollars importing energy, eroding its
trade surplus.