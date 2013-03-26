NEW YORK, March 26 A U.S. appeals court denied
Argentina's request Tuesday to have all the judges on its court
reconsider a ruling that favored creditors who did not
participate in its two debt restructurings.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to grant an
en banc rehearing, in which all 13 of its active judges could
have weighed whether to reverse an earlier October appellate
decision requiring Argentina to treat all of its bond holders
equally.
The ruling follows a separate appeal by Argentina of a
November decision by a trial judge ordering Argentina to pay
into escrow the full $1.33 billion owed to the holdout
bondholders, led by Elliott Management affiliate NML Capital Ltd
and Aurelius Capital Management.