BUENOS AIRES May 14 Argentina has agreed to pay
$217 million to two energy companies in long-standing
arbitration cases stemming from its 2001/02 economic crisis,
part of the center-right government's efforts to lure back
foreign investors.
The country will pay damages to Britain's BG Group, now
owned by Royal Dutch Shell, and U.S. firm El Paso
Energy, now owned by Kinder Morgan, the Argentine
finance ministry said in a statement late on Friday.
"Both agreements put an end to the claims and level the way
to re-establishing direct investments, particularly from
companies coming from the associated countries (Britain and the
United States) and in the energy sector," the ministry said.
The World Bank's International Centre for the Settlement of
Investment Disputes (ICSID) had found in favor of both companies
in 2014.
Last month, Argentina returned to global debt markets and
paid off 'holdout' creditors, 14 years after a massive sovereign
debt default that triggered an exit of investors and a wave of
litigation.
New business-friendly President Mauricio Macri hopes closing
that painful chapter in the country's history will bring down
borrowing costs across Latin America's third-largest economy and
attract the investment needed to kick-start growth.
The government is keen to move towards energy self-suffiency
and Macri has promised to increase investment in the oil sector,
particularly in renewable energy and the sprawling Vaca Muerta
shale formation in Patagonia.
The payment will be via dollar-denominated bonds, the
government said.
(Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by Helen Popper)