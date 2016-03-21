BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentina will tell
Brazil it wants to maintain a cap on Brazilian car imports for
at least another year, the Clarin newspaper reported on Monday,
dealing a blow to its neighbor's hope of liberalizing the trade.
"We understand that they want to begin the total
liberalization of trade (in cars) this year. But we're going to
propose the existing system be extended," Clarin cited Industry
Secretary Martin Etchegoyen as saying.
Etchegoyen was not immediately available for comment.
Brazil's Trade Minister Armando Monteiro told Reuters in
early February that South America's biggest economy needed to
move toward free trade, helped by a sharp weakening of the real
currency that has made Brazilian products more
competitive abroad.
Days later, Monteiro's ministry said both countries have
agreed to gradually move toward the free trade of cars and auto
parts.
The current pact, which expires in June, permits Brazil to
export $150 worth of cars for each $100 in autos it imports from
Argentina without paying tariffs. There is also a cap on market
share.
Argentina's plan will be put forward next Monday at a
ministerial meeting in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, the
paper reported.
Brazil and Argentina are important markets for automakers
such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG
, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Chris Reese)