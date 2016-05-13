BUENOS AIRES May 13 Argentina's automobile industry expects to seal a deal with Colombia by July, opening up a new export market where it forecasts it can ship 20,000 units per year and helping to make up for sharply reduced demand from its top trade partner Brazil.

Vehicle exports from Latin America's third largest economy fell 31 percent in 2015 to 245,725 units, hit by a steep recession in Brazil, where half of the vehicles produced in Argentina are sold.

"Colombia will quickly allow Argentina to export 20,000 more cars annually than we are now exporting," an executive at the ADEFA automobile association told Reuters on Friday.

"We expect to have (the agreement) ready by July this year, and to start exporting after that," said the executive, who asked not to be named.

Automakers in Argentina are also eyeing Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nigeria, Algeria, and South Africa as possible export markets for their cars.

"These are agreements with the Mercosur (regional trade bloc). Mercosur with South Africa or Mercosur with Colombia," said the executive.

In the case of Colombia, the agreement seeks to reduce tariffs for imports and exports.

Sales in Argentina's domestic market this year should be near levels seen in 2015, between 620,000 to 640,000 units sold, said the executive.

"Half of the domestic market is supplied with local production and the other half with imported cars," the executive said.

Argentina's auto production in the first quarter of 2016 dropped 18.1 percent on the year to 98,168 units, according to ADEFA data.

Leading automakers operating in Argentina include General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd , Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Peugeot SA and Renault SA. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)