By Anthony Esposito
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES May 13 Argentina's automobile
industry expects to seal a deal with Colombia by July, opening
up a new export market where it forecasts it can ship 20,000
units per year and helping to make up for sharply reduced demand
from its top trade partner Brazil.
Vehicle exports from Latin America's third largest economy
fell 31 percent in 2015 to 245,725 units, hit by a steep
recession in Brazil, where half of the vehicles produced in
Argentina are sold.
"Colombia will quickly allow Argentina to export 20,000 more
cars annually than we are now exporting," an executive at the
ADEFA automobile association told Reuters on Friday.
"We expect to have (the agreement) ready by July this year,
and to start exporting after that," said the executive, who
asked not to be named.
Automakers in Argentina are also eyeing Costa Rica,
Honduras, Guatemala, Nigeria, Algeria, and South Africa as
possible export markets for their cars.
"These are agreements with the Mercosur (regional trade
bloc). Mercosur with South Africa or Mercosur with Colombia,"
said the executive.
In the case of Colombia, the agreement seeks to reduce
tariffs for imports and exports.
Sales in Argentina's domestic market this year should be
near levels seen in 2015, between 620,000 to 640,000 units sold,
said the executive.
"Half of the domestic market is supplied with local
production and the other half with imported cars," the executive
said.
Argentina's auto production in the first quarter of 2016
dropped 18.1 percent on the year to 98,168 units, according to
ADEFA data.
Leading automakers operating in Argentina include General
Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd
, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG,
Peugeot SA and Renault SA.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)