BUENOS AIRES Jan 6 Vehicle production in
Argentina slumped 12 percent in 2015, the ADEFA association of
car makers said on Wednesday, hurt by a sharp fall in demand
from recession-hit Brazil and an artificially strong peso.
ADEFA said auto makers produced 543,467 vehicles in 2015 and
reported a 31.3 percent slide in vehicle exports. Brazil is the
No. 1 buyer of Argentine car exports.
Compounding Brazil's weak demand, steps by some carmakers to
bring new models to their production lines had also slowed
output, ADEFA added.
The auto sector's performance underscores the tough
challenge Argentina's new center-right president, Mauricio
Macri, faces in his drive to revive the manufacturing sector and
reboot the ailing economy.
Macri, who took office on Dec. 10 and advocates
market-friendly policies, has already slashed excise taxes on
new cars to help spur local automaking.
He also removed capital controls on Dec. 16, causing the
peso to lose almost 30 percent against the dollar,
helping restore the competitiveness of Argentine exports.
ADEFA, which comprises the 11 main auto makers, said that in
order for the industry to tap new markets, costs along the
supply chain needed to be more competitive.
Leading firms operating in Argentina include General Motors
, Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota
Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Peugeot SA
and Renault SA.
