BUENOS AIRES Jan 6 Vehicle production in Argentina slumped 12 percent in 2015, the ADEFA association of car makers said on Wednesday, hurt by a sharp fall in demand from recession-hit Brazil and an artificially strong peso.

ADEFA said auto makers produced 543,467 vehicles in 2015 and reported a 31.3 percent slide in vehicle exports. Brazil is the No. 1 buyer of Argentine car exports.

Compounding Brazil's weak demand, steps by some carmakers to bring new models to their production lines had also slowed output, ADEFA added.

The auto sector's performance underscores the tough challenge Argentina's new center-right president, Mauricio Macri, faces in his drive to revive the manufacturing sector and reboot the ailing economy.

Macri, who took office on Dec. 10 and advocates market-friendly policies, has already slashed excise taxes on new cars to help spur local automaking.

He also removed capital controls on Dec. 16, causing the peso to lose almost 30 percent against the dollar, helping restore the competitiveness of Argentine exports.

ADEFA, which comprises the 11 main auto makers, said that in order for the industry to tap new markets, costs along the supply chain needed to be more competitive.

Leading firms operating in Argentina include General Motors , Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Peugeot SA and Renault SA.

(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Richard Lough and Richard Chang)