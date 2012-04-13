BUENOS AIRES A baby declared stillborn and then later found alive by her parents at a morgue in Argentina was in critical condition on Friday after having taken a turn for the worse overnight, a hospital official said.

Doctors told Analia Bouter that her baby was stillborn when she gave birth in Argentina's northern Chaco province this month. But when she and her husband pried open the coffin inside the refrigerated morgue to see her one last time, they found the baby breathing.

The couple named her Luz Milagros - her middle name meaning miracles in Spanish - because of her unlikely start to life.

"She's an extremely premature baby, 13 days old and weighing 708 grams (1 pound 5 ounces). She's in a critical state, quite a bit worse than yesterday and at risk of dying," said Diana Vesco, the head of infant care at the Perrando Hospital, where the baby was born.

"Yesterday she had an episode with a hemorrhage in the lungs, which required us to increase artificial respiration. Her heart and breathing stopped. She required advanced CPR," Vesco told Reuters.

Five hospital workers involved in the case were suspended when the baby's story first came to light.

(Reporting By Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Stacey Joyce)