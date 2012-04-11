* Doctors told mother her premature baby was stillborn
* Parents found her breathing in sealed coffin in morgue
* Five hospital workers suspended
BUENOS AIRES, April 11 A mother whose newborn
baby was found alive in an Argentine morgue 12 hours after being
declared dead on We dnesday blamed hospital negligence for the
near-fatal mistake.
Doctors told Analia Bouter that her baby was stillborn when
she gave birth in Argentina's northern Chaco province on April
3. But when she and her husband pried open the coffin inside the
refrigerated morgue, they found the baby breathing.
"We knelt down and thanked God for this miracle," Bouter
told reporters. "The doctor always treated the baby as if she
were dead ... 15 minutes after my daughter was born, she was
already placed in a closed coffin."
The couple named her Luz Milagros - her middle name meaning
miracles in Spanish. Officials say the infant, who was born
three months premature, is in critical but stable condition.
Five hospital workers involved in the case were suspended, a
provincial health official told a news conference on Tuesday,
when the baby's story first came to light.
(Reporting by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Eric Walsh)